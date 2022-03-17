Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Down 1.5%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.20. 8,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 8,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (PYNKF)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.