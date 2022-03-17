PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $176.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.29 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

