Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Thomas Farrington Sells 24,485 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 38.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after buying an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 221.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
