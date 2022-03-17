Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Thomas Farrington Sells 24,485 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 38.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after buying an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 221.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

