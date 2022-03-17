Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 40,484.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 200.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

