Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 47,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,564. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.