Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 47,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,564. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
