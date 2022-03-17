PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PMCB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 77,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,908. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PharmaCyte Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

