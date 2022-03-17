Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 893,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

