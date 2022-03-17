Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 795 ($10.34) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.46) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 652 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 647.92. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.03%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,315.99). Also, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55). Insiders have bought 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 over the last ninety days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

