Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.72

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.72 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 61.20 ($0.80). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 464,291 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. upped their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £238.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.68.

In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 29,111,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £20,377,830.20 ($26,499,129.00).

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

