Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Photronics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $133,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,373 shares of company stock worth $1,855,069. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after buying an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 51,362 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 65,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

