Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.63 million.

PLAB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,787. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,373 shares of company stock worth $1,855,069. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.