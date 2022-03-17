Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Up 9.2%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 15,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 520,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

