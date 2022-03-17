Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 363,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

