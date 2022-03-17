Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after buying an additional 412,405 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

