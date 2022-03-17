Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $340.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

