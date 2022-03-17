Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $159.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

