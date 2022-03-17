Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

