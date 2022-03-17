Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 120 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.76 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

