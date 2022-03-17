Piper Sandler Cuts Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $12.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,128. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

