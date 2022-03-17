Piper Sandler Cuts Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $12.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.69% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,128. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42.
About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.