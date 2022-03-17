Piper Sandler Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $64.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.18.

Shares of AMRC opened at $73.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

