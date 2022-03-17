Piper Sandler Weighs in on Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of SLDB opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

