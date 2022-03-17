Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$27.38 million during the quarter.

