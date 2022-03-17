Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

PBPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 505.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Potbelly by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Potbelly by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

