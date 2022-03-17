Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.
DTIL stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 305,410 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
