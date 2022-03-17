Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 86,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

