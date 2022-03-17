Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PRLD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 329,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,110. The company has a market cap of $365.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.50. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 403,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 170,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

