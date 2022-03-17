PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 700 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $56,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Clint Hurt sold 2,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $165,180.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $38,447.73.
PNRG opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.98.
About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
