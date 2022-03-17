Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $37.22. 3,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.