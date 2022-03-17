Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Trading Up 2.3%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 153,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 62,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

Get Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.