Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.04. The company has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

