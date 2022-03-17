Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $88.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PGR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

PGR stock opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Progressive by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

