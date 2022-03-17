Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,404. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,586 shares of company stock worth $23,331,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

