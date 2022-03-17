Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,404. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,586 shares of company stock worth $23,331,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
