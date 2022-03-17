Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2,636.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 499,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,659,000 after acquiring an additional 69,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $154.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

