ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) were down 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 24,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 24,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a market cap of C$90.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81.

In other news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,057. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,269,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,012,909.82.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

