Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head to Head Review

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05% Research Solutions -2.78% -17.15% -5.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.32) -2.56 Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.92 -$280,000.00 ($0.03) -75.00

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagenic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.86%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 130.00%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Research Solutions (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

