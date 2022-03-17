Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,550 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $794.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE:PUK opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Prudential has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prudential by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after buying an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after buying an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.