Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,550 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $794.00.
NYSE:PUK opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Prudential has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99.
Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
