Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,702.90 ($22.14).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.35) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,044.25 ($13.58) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,197.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,336.73. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market cap of £28.68 billion and a PE ratio of -15.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.23%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

