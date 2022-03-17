PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading Down 6.8%

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PT Indosat Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communications and Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers postpaid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks.

