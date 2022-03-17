Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE PEG opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,351,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

