PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $311,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

