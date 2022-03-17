Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reduced by Analyst

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

