Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Lifted by Cormark

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

