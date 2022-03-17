QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to post $69.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. QCR reported sales of $65.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $313.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $344.60 million, with estimates ranging from $302.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. 46,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $884.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24. QCR has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.