Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Cap of $21.36 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $46,962.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,002.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.39 or 0.06822530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00269040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.58 or 0.00728200 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00066525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00462435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00378940 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,082,543 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

