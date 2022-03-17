Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Trading Down 3.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. 71,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 82,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Quhuo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quhuo by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quhuo by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.