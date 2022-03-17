Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Trading Down 3.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. 71,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 82,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.
About Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
