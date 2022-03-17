Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $63,457.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00220061 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

