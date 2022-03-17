Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Issues Earnings Results

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Rallybio stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 367,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,384. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.
In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620 in the last ninety days.
RLYB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
About Rallybio (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
