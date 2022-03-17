Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.
About Ranger Energy Services (Get Rating)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
