Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

RNGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 13,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,292. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

