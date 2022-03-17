Raymond James Trims Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Target Price to C$25.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEO. boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NEO stock opened at C$15.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.57. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$13.77 and a 1-year high of C$22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$645.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.66.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.28%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

