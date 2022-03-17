Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) PT Raised to GBX 556

Redde Northgate (LON:REDDGet Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 516 ($6.71) to GBX 556 ($7.23) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON REDD opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.59) on Tuesday. Redde Northgate has a 52 week low of GBX 298 ($3.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

